Pom Klementieff in talks with James Gunn about playing 'specific' DC character

Pom Klementieff has revealed she is in talks with director James Gunn about playing "one specific character" in the DC Universe.

The French actress, who played Mantis in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has been having discussions with the new DC Studios boss about appearing in his DC Universe.

She revealed the news after being asked which character she would like to play in the DCU during a Q&A at Superhero Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas over the weekend.

"Do you really think I'm going to answer this question? I just want to keep working with James, so we're going to keep trying to find ways to do that. Yes, we've been talking about one specific character, but I can't talk about that right now," she said, according to Agents of Fandom, who asked the question at the convention.

Klementieff joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and reprised her role as Mantis in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

During her Comic Con appearance, she told fans she was open to playing Mantis again.

"I'm always open to it, I love the character. I'm sure the fans would love to see it, but I don't know. It depends on the project," she shared.

Klementieff has previously worked with Gunn on DC material, having made an uncredited cameo as a dancer in his 2021 film, The Suicide Squad.

Gunn, who became the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios in late 2022, previously said that he was open to casting MCU actors in his DCU films.