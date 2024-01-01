Kevin Costner wanted to do 'one season' of Yellowstone

Kevin Costner has revealed that he originally wanted to do "one season" of Yellowstone.

The 69-year-old actor, best known for playing John Dutton in Yellowstone, has opened up about his decision not to return for the second half of the fifth and final season.

"Yellowstone was a great moment in my life," Kevin told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. "I remember reading it, and thinking I wanted to do this. Maybe do one season or just one long movie, and ended up doing five (seasons)."

The star went on to say that he ultimately decided to focus on his upcoming film, Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1, which he co-wrote, directed and stars in.

"It was important for me to be able to do other things and, you know, try to make that work," he told the outlet, "(But) I just wasn't able to make it work."

Kevin's comments come days after he announced on Instagram on Thursday that he would not be returning to the drama series for the final episodes.

Elsewhere in the interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said that Yellowstone had been a "surprise".

"I make movies, and I'm a part of things that I think are gonna be really watchable. That's what I want, to be for people to be surprised," Kevin shared. "And Yellowstone burst onto the scene and it was a surprise, and it was wonderful and it was good... and other characters were jumping off the screen, and that's what I want to be known for, you know?"

Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1 will be released this month, with Chapter 2 to follow in August. Chapters 3 and 4 are currently in production.