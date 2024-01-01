Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley reveal one thing they argue about

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have opened up about their marriage to reveal the one thing they argue about.

The 33-year-old Australian actress and her 34-year-old British producer husband have been married since 2016 and are generally secretive about their married life.

However, the pair have peeled back the curtains on their life together to reveal there is one topic that can spark an argument in their home.

Asked by The Times if they ever bicker about anything, Tom revealed that chocolate biscuits are the only point of contention, quipping, "(We only argue over) whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better."

He also explains that he feels like, "an honorary Aussie... Margot feels like an honorary Brit," as the couple spend so much time together due to being work colleagues at their LuckyChap entertainment company as well as being husband and wife.

Asked how they balance their work life with their married life, he said, "It's seamless. We don't have a toggle on, toggle off. It's all become one thing."

Margot herself has previously gushed over the fact she works with her husband, telling Porter magazine in the past, "I'm a great advocate of doing business with your partner. Being married is actually the most fun ever - life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility, being someone's wife. I want to be better."

The Barbie actress added at the time, "Even if we both have to fly to a country in between where we both are for one night, we'll do it and then fly back to work the next day. And we speak all day, every day on the phone."