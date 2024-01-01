Jared Padalecki opens up on battling suicidal thoughts

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has revealed he checked into a mental health clinic in 2015 after considering suicide.

The 41-year-old actor has long been something of an open book about his struggle with depression and he has raised funds and campaigned for mental health charities over the years.

Opening up on Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast, the actor revealed, "It was 2015, I had a really low moment. I was letting my thoughts take over and going to places of dramatic suicidal ideation.

"I called my wife (Genevieve Padalecki) and she said, 'Get home'. And so, I got home, went to a clinic for a couple weeks and looked into it and haven't been suicidal since - not for a moment."

The star went on to hint that the pressures of the acting industry contributed to his low point.

He explained, "I needed a full reset. I had spent 15 years in this industry. You go to an audition or on a red carpet and they don't want, 'Jared, how are you doing today?', 'Oh today was rough, I didn't sleep'. They want, 'Oh it's great! Excited to be here!'"

"So I had done that for so long, trying to focus on what's best for the person who's talking to me as opposed to just being honest."

He went on to explain the importance of speaking openly about mental health struggles, saying, "It's not like I'm shameful like, 'Hey, I see a therapist, I've been to a clinic'. I wear it proudly. I put it on my face and tell everybody.

"If you're not in a situation where you need that degree of help then don't seek it. I needed a surgeon - not literally - but I needed it and here I am."