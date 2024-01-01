Robert Pattinson 'amazed' about being a dad

Robert Pattinson has spoken about being a first time dad, telling fans he's "amazed" about everything it entails.

The Twilight star welcomed his first child with Suki Waterhouse in March.

The couple haven't made their daughter's name public, but now Robert has spoken about their new addition for the first time. a

The 38-year-old told a reporter at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, he needed to "get back to the baby," and then remarked how "even at three months" he is "amazed by how quickly their personality comes."

He added that she's "so cute," and that he "can kinda see who she is already."

In the video, which was posted on X, he joked that his life as a new father "makes you feel very old and very young at the same time."

Suki, 33, a singer-songwriter, spoke about their daughter for the first time when she performed at Coachella in April this year.

"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," she told the crowd. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

Robert and Suki have been together since 2018. They got engaged in December 2023, a month after they announced their pregnancy.