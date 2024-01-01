Jon Voight 'proud' of daughter Angelina Jolie

Jon Voight has told how he is "proud" of daughter Angelina Jolie and her children.

The actor has made a rare public comment about his daughter, who he was estranged from for many years.

He gave the compliment after Angelina and her daughter Vivienne won the Best Musical award at the 2024 Tony Awards, for co-producing The Outsiders.

"I'm very proud of Vivienne," Jon, 85, told TMZ. "I'm really proud of Angie because she really tries to encourage each of the kids to be what they want to be."

He continued, "I'm sure Angie contributed with the actors and Angie's a great director."

The Midnight Cowboy star went on to explain how Vivienne initially encouraged Angelina to become involved in the production.

"Vivienne read the book and then went down to see the pre-Broadway play version down close by San Diego and she went down four times and she said, 'Mom, you got to see this,'" he said. "Angie was very interested. It showed something of Vivienne she'd never seen before." He added, "The directors of this piece said she (Vivienne) had talent. She has an eye for something."

Over the years, Angelina and Jon have had several periods of not speaking to each other.

Jon was unfaithful to Angelina's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, which reportedly caused the rift.

In 2002, Angelina admitted, "We don't really speak that much anymore."

Although the pair are on speaking terms again, Jon recently criticised Angelina for her anti-Israel posts on social media. The Maleficent star accused Israel of "deliberately bombing children, women, families, deprived of food, medicine and humanitarian aid' in violation of the international law."

Jon responded, branding her comments as "lies," and saying in video statement, "the Israeli army must protect thy soil."