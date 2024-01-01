Scarlett Johansson confirms she'll star in new Jurassic World movie

Scarlett Johansson has confirmed she will star in the new Jurassic World movie.

The actress has told how delighted she is to secure a role in the hit franchise, admitting she's been angling for a part for years.

"I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years," she told ComicBook. "I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it."

She added, "I'm such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it. I'm just like, I can't even - I'm pinching myself. The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable."

When she was asked what she likes about the franchise, she replied, "Everything. I'm an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It's one of the first films I remember seeing in the theatre. It was, like, life-changing."

Scarlett will star in the new film opposite Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey. The script has been written by David Koepp, who wrote the screenplay for the original 1993 Steven Spielberg movie.

"The script is so incredible," Scarlett revealed. "(Koepp) returned after, like, 30 years to write the script."

It's believed previous stars from the Jurassic World movies, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, won't be in the new movie, nor will the actors from the original Jurassic Park movie, Jeff GoldBlum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

The new film is set for release in July 2025.