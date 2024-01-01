Joanne Froggatt expecting first baby

Joanne Froggatt is expecting her first baby.

The Downton Abbey star revealed her baby bump on the red carpet at the Into Film Awards in London on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old mum-to-be was photographed smiling as she cradled her bump at the annual film event.

Joanne hasn't revealed the identity of her baby's father, but she was spotted holding hands with a man, reportedly named Mark, in August last year.

According to The Standard, a source close to the Liar star previously revealed, "Joanne is really enjoying her time with Mark."

The news of the actress's pregnancy comes four years after she and IT consultant James Cannon split in February 2020. The pair were married for eight years.

Shortly after their divorce was announced, Joanne told The Telegraph in early 2020 that she was ready to move on.

"We've actually been separated for a little while," she said at the time. "I'm looking to the future... I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens."

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Joanne - who starred as Anna Bates in all six seasons of Downton Abbey and the subsequent films - would be returning to the franchise for the upcoming third movie.

Downton Abbey 3, which doesn't yet have a release date or an official title, will follow 2019's Downton Abbey and 2022's Downton Abbey: A New Era.