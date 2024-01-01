Jeremy Renner was 'terrified' to return to acting after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has admitted that was "terrified" to return to acting after his snowplough accident.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of the Smartless podcast, the actor opened up about his career following his near-fatal snowplough accident on 1 January 2023.

Jeremy, 53, explained that he doesn't currently have "the energy" to take on "challenging" acting roles as he continues to recover.

"I just don't have the energy for it. I don't have the fuel," he admitted. "I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can't just go play make-believe right now. Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing."

The Marvel actor was airlifted to a hospital in Reno, Nevada, after being run over by his snowplough near his home.

Jeremy suffered serious injuries, including a collapsed lung and 38 broken bones. He has since undergone several operations.

During the podcast episode, the Hawkeye star said that although the accident has given him a new outlook on life, he was "terrified" of returning to acting.

"Because I'm to do, like, f**king fiction? I'm still trying to live in reality, I'm trying to live. So it was a hard line for me to cross," he stated. "It was a big stretch. It was very, very challenging for me mentally to get over that hump."

Jeremy went on to note that he felt ready to return to his show Mayor of Kingstown, in which he plays the lead character Mike McLusky.

"I still struggle with it sometimes to, like, I don't take it super seriously. I'm in a character that I can do very well and I know the show very well, so it was easy for me to kind of slide back into it," he explained. "But if it was a very challenging role, I couldn't have taken it."