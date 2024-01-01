Boy Meets World star Trina McGee shares tips for falling pregnant at 54

Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee has credited a pineapple broth with helping her fall pregnant at the age of 54.

The TV star stunned fans earlier this month when she announced she was expecting her fourth child, which is her first with husband Marcello Thedford.

Trina, who played Angela Moore on the classic ABC family comedy Boy Meets World from 1993 until 2000, has now opened up about the methods she used to help herself conceive at a later age.

She told the DailyMail.com, "I did things to clean out my body and I've always been extra healthy. In the last eight years, we got more concentrated on cleaning out our systems and saying, 'Hey, if this is something that is possible, would you still want it?'"

She continued, "We came down here to Belize and we lived an even cleaner life, and we got some help from (Marcello's) family as far as some herbal remedies, and then that did the trick."

Sharing what she believes worked for her, Trina added, "I boiled a lot of pineapple skin and cinnamon, and I was drinking that constantly. I would say I did that for about eight months straight. It's not crazy or mystical or anything, but you have to keep blood flowing to the uterus and some things help that more than others."

She went on to advise other women who would like to fall pregnant to consult their doctor to help find what roots or herbs could help improve blood flow.