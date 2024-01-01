Christina Applegate's daughter's heartbreaking views on star's multiple sclerosis battle

Christina Applegate's daughter Sadie has described the struggle she faces watching her mother battle multiple sclerosis.

Hollywood star Christina, 52, shares her 13-year-old daughter with her 55-year-old musician husband, Martyn LeNoble.

The Dead To Me star revealed in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis - a neurological condition that causes the body's immune system to begin attacking healthy brain and nerve cells - and she has been keeping fans updated on her health via her MeSsy podcast.

In the latest episode of the podcast, Christina and her co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also lives with MS, welcomed Sadie onto the show.

The teenager explained she wanted to share her experience of being a child of someone suffering from the condition and candidly said, "When she got diagnosed, it kind of just felt like...not like everything was over but it was hard seeing my mom lose a lot of the abilities she used to have in my childhood... When I was a kid, we would dance in her room for hours at a time."

She went on to hint that her mother struggles to allow her to help.

Sadie said, "Every time we go to a concert, she always is like, 'You cannot push my wheelchair, Sadie, you're going to run into a wall.' And I will beg. I'm just like, 'Please, mum, let me push your wheelchair.' Because I want to help her."

She added, "That's definitely why I want to do it, but it's also funny because she's always saying, 'No, I want this person to do it'... and it's never me."