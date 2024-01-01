Sean Penn and Robin Wright took 'quite a while' to become friends after divorce

Sean Penn has admitted it took "quite a while" for he and Robin Wright to become friends after they split.

The celebrity couple ended their 14-year marriage in 2010. They'd been together since 1989.

"It turns out it's a lot quicker to repair a friendship after divorce if there are not kids involved," he said in an interview with The New York Times. "It took Robin and I quite a while. There was a lot of drama."

He added, "Much more important to repair it if there are kids involved, but no easy swing, right?"

The couple share two children, Dylan, 33, and Hopper, 30.

Last year, the former partners were seen hanging out with each other several times. "To be friends with the father of your children... I mean, it's a gift, because we know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life," Robin, 58, told E! News last year.

Sean, 63, has been married three times in total. He was married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989, then in 2020 he married actress Leila George, 33. The pair were divorced in 2022.

The Carlito's Way star told how he is "thrilled every day" that he's a single man. "I'm just free," he said. "If I'm going to be in a relationship, I'm still going to be free, or I'm not going to be in it, and I'm not going to be hurting. I don't sense I'll have my heart broken by romance again."