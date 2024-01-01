Sienna Miller shares insight into life with second baby

Sienna Miller has shared insights into family life with her second baby.

The actress revealed her elder daughter is "in heaven" over her new sibling.

Sienna shares daughter Marlowe, 11, with her ex, Tom Sturridge, and explained the tween did take some time to settle into her new role as older sister.

"Initially, it was a lot for her," Sienna told E! News, "and now she is in heaven."

Sienna, 42, gave birth to her second child, a daughter, six months ago and revealed the baby is now "already idolising" Marlowe and "beaming every time she sees her."

"Now that the baby can react," Sienna said, "(she) is clearly in love with her big sister."

Sienna shares the new addition with her partner, fellow actor Oli Green, 27. The pair met at a Halloween party in 2021 and were first romantically linked in March 2022, when they were seen on a date in New York City.

She went on to say she her biggest plan for the summer is to catch up on as much shut-eye as possible.

"Maybe a bit of sleep," she quipped. "I have a new baby."