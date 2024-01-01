Jeremy Renner has new perspective on mortality after snowplough accident

The action star has a new lease on life after surviving the catastrophic crash and has explained he has a completely different view of his own mortality after undergoing a near-death experience and having been placed on life support in the wake of the accident.

"Let this body die. Trust me: It was way better being out of it. Being dead," he told Men's Health magazine.

"I'm glad I'm here, and I'm going to keep feeding what you take with you: those shared experiences with those you love. It's eternal, and you take it with you. It's connected. There's no time, place, or space. It's magnificent. It's the mind's eye. Not your vision."

Jeremy, 53, found himself pulled under the treads of a snowplough on New Year's Day in 2023.

The accident left the Avengers star with more than 38 broken bones, a collapsed lung and punctured liver, among numerous other injuries.

Now, Jeremy has explained the near-death experience, and the subsequent months of recovery and rehabilitation, reset his perspective on appreciating life.

"Oh, God," he told the outlet. "I'm not having another bad day ever, dude."