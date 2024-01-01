Jeremy Allen White hopes to do his own singing in Bruce Springsteen movie

Jeremy Allen White hopes to do his own singing when he portrays Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming movie.

The Bear star is gearing up to play The Boss in Deliver Me from Nowhere, which will depict the making of the rocker's classic 1982 album Nebraska.

During an interview with Variety at The Bear season 3 premiere on Tuesday, White confirmed that he'd like to do his own singing in the movie.

"We're gonna try. We're gonna try our best," he replied.

The former Shameless star also shared that he has been in contact with the Born in the U.S.A. singer but they have yet to meet in person.

"We've communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together," White said. "We've still got a few things, we've got some timing stuff to work out, and I'm trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too."

He noted, "I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I'll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there."

According to Deadline, which announced the project in April, Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau are actively involved in the film, which is based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

Scott Cooper is adapting the book for the screen and is set to direct the project when it goes into production later this year.