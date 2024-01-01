Ryan Gosling producing zombie caper I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale

Ryan Gosling is to produce the zombie comedy 'I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale'.

The 43-year-old star is to work on the movie with producing partner Jessie Henderson at General Admission – the production banner that the pair launched earlier this year.

The project comes under the production company's first-look deal with Amazon.

Adam and Daniel Cooper have written the unpublished 42-page short story and are adapting the script for the big screen.

Plot details haven't been revealed, but the movie has been described as being set in a "post-post apocalyptic" world where former zombies are struggling to reintegrate.

Ryan is not due to star in the film at this stage while a director still needs to be found.

Gosling made his directorial debut on the 2014 picture 'Lost River' but explained that he won't be getting behind the camera on another movie until his daughters – Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, eight, who he has with partner Eva Mendes – get older.

The 'Barbie' actor told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I’m up for it … But directing takes so much time. And, right now, my kids are so little - it’s really 24 hours for us at home right now.

"So, yes, in the future, but right now, my choices are more about what’s great for my family in terms of my experience of making this movie."

Ryan played a stunt performer in the movie 'The Fall Guy' and described them as the unsung heroes of the film industry.

He told the BBC: "They dress like us, they do the dangerous things for us. They take the hits for us, they put themselves in harm's way for us.

"They play our characters as well, they're actors too, in the same union. But they hide their face and disappear into the shadows and everyone pretends they weren't there."