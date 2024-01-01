Janel Parrish undergoes endometriosis surgery

Janel Parrish has undergone surgery to treat her endometriosis.

The Pretty Little Liars actress revealed she had been diagnosed with the condition, in which tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, in a candid Instagram Stories post on Tuesday.

Alongside a close-up of her hand clutching another person's hand at a hospital, Janel revealed that she had undergone surgery to remove cysts and scar tissue.

"After months of excruciating pain and not knowing why, I was diagnosed with Endometriosis and underwent surgery to remove cysts and scar tissue as a result of the disease," she wrote. "To my Endo sisters, there is so little information out there about this and there is no cure...so it is easy for us to feel helpless, scared and alone."

The To All the Boys I Loved Before star noted that while she likes to keep her personal life private, she wanted to share her experience to help others because she has benefitted from reading the accounts of other endometriosis sufferers.

"Seeing other women posting about their experiences made ME feel stronger. I hope this helps to keep the conversation about Endo open and flowing, so we can raise awareness and lift each other up," she concluded. "We ARE strong and we got this. I got you."

Janel, 35, followed up her post by sharing pictures of her dogs at home and calling them her "best nurse(s)".