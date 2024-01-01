Rebel Wilson teases 'intimate' wedding plans

Rebel Wilson has teased details of her wedding day as she prepares to swap vows with Ramona Agruma.

The 44-year-old actress and her 40-year-old fashion designer fiancée became engaged in February 2023 after a year of dating and the pair are looking forward to their big day together.

However, Rebel has said wedding planning has been impacted by her busy schedule as she is working on her directorial debut, a musical called The Deb, and preparing to promote her upcoming role in the action comedy film Bride Hard.

She told Extra TV, "We gotta fit in my own wedding at some point, so that will be good... I think it will have some special things. But I think we'll go more intimate. But it will have a few special touches that I want to produce."

Asked if she is a Bridezilla, the Pitch Perfect star said, "I don't think so. Being Australian, I'm just very chill, so I think I would be the opposite of Bridezilla."

The actress became a first-time mum in November 2022 as she welcomed her daughter, Royce, via a surrogate.

And it seems her bundle of joy has a busy summer ahead with wedding bookings, as Rebel joked, "She's in demand as a flower girl this season... Her phone is ringing off the hook for flower girl duties."