Paris Hilton bravely shares story of abuse she suffered in care

Paris Hilton has bravely spoken out about the abuse she suffered at the hands of staff at a youth residential treatment facility as a teenager.

The Simple Life star was testifying at a US House of Representatives committee hearing on Wednesday where demands are being made for reforms to the system to improve the standard of living for those in foster care.

Speaking before the Ways and Means Committee in Washington, Paris said, "I know from personal experience the harm that is caused by being placed in youth residential treatment facilities.

"When I was 16 years old, I was ripped from my bed in the middle of night and transported across state lines to the first of four residential facilities. These programs promised healing, growth and support, but instead did not allow me to speak, move freely or even look out of a window for two years."

Sharing harrowing details, she continued, "I was force-fed medications and sexually abused by the staff. I was violently restrained and dragged down hallways, stripped naked, thrown in solitary confinement.

"My parents were completely deceived, lied to and manipulated by this for-profit industry about the inhumane treatment I was experiencing. Can you only imagine the experience for youth who are placed by the state, and don't have people regularly checking in on them?"

She added, "This $23 billion-a-year (£18 billion) industry sees this population as dollar signs and operates without meaningful oversight... I'm here to be the voice for children whose voices can't be heard."

Paris has opened up about her past experience of being placed in care by her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, when she was a teen - most notably in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris.

She has said that her time in care has left her struggling with PTSD and other conditions including insomnia and anxiety.