Emma Roberts blasts George Clooney for being a nepo baby

Emma Roberts has taken aim at George Clooney during a spirited discussion about nepo babies.

The 33-year-old Scream Queens actress has enjoyed a successful Hollywood career - but fans have frequently noted that her father, Eric Roberts, is an actor and her aunt, Julia Roberts, is an Oscar winner.

But Emma has argued that the debate around nepo babies - celebrities with famous parents - focuses disproportionately on women.

Taking aim at one of the biggest male stars in Hollywood, the actress quipped to the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, "I always joke, 'Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby? (His aunt) Rosemary Clooney was an icon.'"

Mambo Italiano singer Rosemary, who died in 2002 aged 74, won a string of awards over her career including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002 - and her career also spilled into the world of acting.

Meanwhile, George's father, 90-year-old Nick Clooney, has enjoyed a career as a prolific American journalist, anchorman, and television host making him recognisable to millions of Americans.

Arguing that the nepo baby debate focuses too heavily on female stars, Emma continued, "I feel like young girls get it harder with the nepo baby thing. I don't really see people calling out sons of famous actors - not that they should be called out. I don't think anyone should be called out for wanting to follow their dream."

She added, "I think there's two sides of the coin. People like to say, you know, you have a leg up because you have family in the industry.

"But then the other side to that is you have to prove yourself more. Also, if people don't have good experiences with other people in your family, then you'll never get a chance."