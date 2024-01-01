Jamie Foxx's daughter reveals he's 'doing amazing' after health scare

Jamie Foxx's daughter Corrine has revealed the actor is "doing amazing" after his health scare last year.

The actor was hospitalised in April 2023 when he was filming his new movie, Back in Action. The cause of his hospitalisation still hasn't been revealed.

"He's doing so great, he's doing amazing," Corrine, 30, told ET. "I'm so grateful to be able to work on (Beat Shazam) with him and spend so much time with him."

She added, "He's playing a lot of pickleball! That man and pickleball; it's like he's playing twice a day every day. It's a whole thing. He's fully in it."

Jamie recently returned to work on both the musical game show, Beat Shazam, which he hosts with Corrine, as well as his Netflix film Back in Action, which was interrupted when he fell ill last year. He was spotted on the set of Back in Action in January, along with his co-star, Cameron Diaz.

A source confirmed to People that the 56-year old was "very quiet" while shooting and "just focused on working."

Last August, three months after he was taken to hospital, Jamie posted an update on his health on Instagram, writing that he was "finally startin' to feel like myself" after the "unexpected dark journey."

Cameron Diaz has previously spoken about how much the crew love having Django Unchained star on set.

"Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew. Everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him, and he's just a professional on every level."