Jimmy Kimmel on partying with Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen

Jimmy Kimmel has opened up about partying with Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen

The late-night host found himself sharing a dance floor with some of music's greats when he and his wife Molly McNearney were invited to Paul's LA house party.

"We were invited to a dinner that night and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party and said, 'Why don't we all go to the party?' And so we went to the party," Jimmy, 56, told The Howard Stern Show.

Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were some of the A-list guests Jimmy recalled seeing at the bash.

"I think what you do at a party like that is you gravitate toward the people you already know, and you go, 'Can you believe that this is happening and that we're here?' And you kinda leave it at that," he explained, adding that he did manage to, "talk to Bruce."

Jimmy also explained that Taylor, 34, synced her phone to 82-year-old Paul's speaker system and was effectively acting as the party's DJ.

Taylor, "had her iPhone, and she kinda tapped into the house system," Jimmy said.

Molly, 46, who was also being interviewed, added that she noted Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, was, "very good-looking" and that she struggled to be comfortable at such a star-studded affair.

"It was one of those parties where I didn't know how to hold my body," she confessed. "I didn't know where to look! I didn't know what to do. It was like one more famous person after another."