MrBeast reveals the video he's banned from making

MrBeast has revealed the video he's been banned from making.

The YouTuber has confessed there's one stunt he's never been allowed to film.

In Australia this week to promote his range of Feastables chocolate bars, the 26-year-old social media star, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, explained he had long wanted to climb a tall building, using toilet plungers as suction cups.

"I wanted to climb the side of a building with (toilet) plungers. But they said I would die," he told a producer from The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

While Down Under, Jimmy, who has 290 million YouTube followers, also found himself under fire after fans claimed they had "won" cars via a promotional competition but were subsequently told their wins were not real.

"For every chocolate bar you bought, you got a spin on the wheel," Sydneysider Isabella Wilson, told local outlet Nine News.

"On the last spin, I got three Lamborghinis in a row and that means you have won."

Isabelle claimed a pop-up message told her she had won a car and would soon receive a call. She went on to say a video then appeared featuring MrBeast.

"MrBeast was saying in the video, if you're seeing this, then you have won a car," she said. She claimed a phone call from an American number then confirmed her win after she submitted her proof of purchase.

However, later Isabella received communication to let her know her claim had been "deemed fraudulent" and she was not a winner.

"It's absolutely not a fraudulent receipt," she said.

"That's what's upset me is they're trying to tell me that I've scammed them, when I just bought $25 of chocolate bars and uploaded them as instructed."