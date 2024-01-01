Lisa Kudrow revisiting Friends in honour of Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow has been re-watching Friends to remember her late co-star Matthew Perry.

The actress has revealed that she has been revisiting old episodes of the beloved sitcom to keep the memory of Matthew alive following his death in October 2023.

"Honestly, I wasn't able to watch it (before) because it's too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "And it's just celebrating how hilarious he was - and that is what I want to remember (about him)."

The 60-year-old, who played Phoebe alongside Matthew's Chandler for ten years from 1994 to 2004, told the outlet that she has been "laughing out loud" watching her "hilarious" co-stars.

"I'm blown away by Courteney Cox. I'm blown away by Jen(nifer Aniston). Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him. Matt LeBlanc is hilarious. And David Schwimmer, too. Sometimes I even laugh at what I've done," she praised.

Lisa added that revisiting the episodes has reminded her of happy memories from shooting the show.

"You're just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people. And especially someone like Matthew, whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day? So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces," she recalled.

When asked how she hopes everyone remembers Matthew, she replied, "I think the world is remembering him the way he wanted to be remembered. I think that's happening (already)."

The Canadian actor passed away in October aged 54 from the acute effects of ketamine. A criminal investigation into his death is ongoing.