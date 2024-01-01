Maya Hawke felt 'so lonely' in Atlanta while shooting first Stranger Things season

Maya Hawke felt "so lonely" living in Atlanta while shooting her first season of Stranger Things.

The New York-based actress, who relocates to the Georgia city for a year to make each season of the show, has admitted that she found it "the loneliest place in the world" when she joined the third season of the Netflix sci-fi show as Robin Buckley.

"When I first came here, it was the loneliest place in the world, my first season. I was so lonely. I think I thought that I was gonna go to like summer camp but because it's such a big ensemble show... (there's) a lot of time off," she explained on the Podcrushed podcast.

"You're a series regular, they've got you, but they don't need you every day so it's a lot of waiting for your turn and being on hold and weather cover... just enough that you're not available to do anything else but not enough that you're actually busy or tired."

Maya said that she has a better experience in the city every time she returns, to the point where she's "really happy" shooting the fifth and final season.

"Every year I've gotten closer and closer with my cast and gotten more and more comfortable in this city and more and more able to take care of myself here and bring and build community here," she continued.

"This season, I'm really happy. I love my house, I've figured out what neighbourhood I want to live in... It's important that you're in the neighbourhood that you like near the people that you like, near restaurants that you like and that you can walk, it takes a while to figure that out. I did it just in the nick of time."

The Asteroid City star, 25, added that the series takes such a long time to shoot because they're "making basically eight movies".

The final series of Stranger Things, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour and Winona Ryder, will debut next year.