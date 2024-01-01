Kathy Hilton admits she didn't want Paris to do The Simple Life

Kathy Hilton has admitted that she didn't want her daughter Paris Hilton to do The Simple Life.

The TV personality and fashion designer has opened up about Paris' long-standing friendship with Nicole Richie.

"You know what is great is when they get back together, it's like they're still 12 years old," Kathy, 65, told Us Weekly in a recent interview. "When they get together, it's just, like, they're two kids."

Paris, the heir to her family's hotel empire, and Nicole, the eldest daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, starred in The Simple Life in the early 2000s. The show, which ran for five seasons, saw them travel to middle America to see how middle-class families lived.

"For the first show, I sat them both down on the bed. I didn't know where they were going," Kathy explained. "I was not for this at all ... and I was wrong. It was the funniest show."

Kathy added that her daughter's reality TV debut was "iconic".

"It was without swearing, without fighting (and) it was really cute and fun and just silly and a lot like I am," Kathy told the outlet.

In May, it was revealed that Paris, 43, and Nicole, 42, would be reuniting for a reboot of The Simple Life.

"I think it's going to be exciting," Kathy said of the upcoming project. "The two of them are a dynamic duo."

Earlier this month, Paris told US Weekly that she was "so proud" of the show.

"We are very excited. I can't say much yet, but it's going to get iconic," she gushed. "This is going to be a reunion show about our friendship. ... We are the OGs and I am so proud of that show and how it just inspired so many other people."