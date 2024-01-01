Ayo Edebiri 'had a total blast' directing episode of The Bear

Ayo Edebiri has shared that she "had a total blast" directing an episode of The Bear.

The 28-year-old may be best known for her role as sous chef Sydney in the drama series, but she also stepped behind the camera to direct the sixth episode of the third season, which aired on Wednesday.

"I had a total blast and I learnt so much from it," Ayo told the BBC in a new interview. "I love our cast but being able to collaborate with them from a different vantage point gave me so much more appreciation for them but also appreciation for the sheer amount of effort it takes to make television."

The actress and comedian added, "It really is such a powerful and beautiful machine."

The episode directed by Ayo, titled Napkins, focuses on chef Tina, played by Liza Colón-Zayas.

Liza joked that Ayo was "just OK" as a director, before Lionel Boyce, who plays pastry chef Marcus in the show, gushed about his co-star.

"It's so cool when you watch someone you know directing as you see her influence in the episode," he said. "Ayo had her own vision and I really want to see her direct more thing."

Ayo then noted that Liza was a pleasure to direct.

"Directing Liza was amazing, I was telling her to do insane things and she just does it; I can see why she is everyone's favourite actor," the Bottoms star shared.

The Bear has won a number of awards since it was first released in 2022, including a Golden Globe for Best Television Series and an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.