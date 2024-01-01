Joseph Quinn gives surprising update on Stranger Things season five appearance

Joseph Quinn has hinted he may return to Stranger Things even though his character was previously killed off.

The 30-year-old British actor played heavy metal loving Eddie Munson in season four of the smash Netflix sci-fi fantasy drama in 2022.

And despite his character heroically dying in the last episode of the season, the actor has hinted that Eddie could be back for the final season which is currently filming and due to air next year.

Asked by Entertainment Tonight for the odds on his character returning to the fictional town of Hawkins, he replied, "Chances are high!"

He continued, "I love those guys, and I'd love to come and say hello, and (I'm) sure they're working very hard to kind of land the plane. It's been a long time that they've been working on that. So I'm really delighted that they're kind of getting toward the end, and they're having a nice time."

Teasing the last-ever collection of eight episodes, he added, "I'm sure they're going to deliver a pretty epic finale. I have no doubt about that."

His interviewer then claimed she had "a feeling" that Eddie would be back in the show, prompting Joseph to tease, "Do you? You have a feeling? Huh? I might have that feeling too, or maybe I don't. Who knows? Maybe I do."