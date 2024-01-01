Lindsay Lohan shares advice for fellow new mums

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about the biggest lessons she has learned while getting to grips with being a mother.

The 37-year-old Freaky Friday star became a first-time mum last year when she welcomed her son, Luai, who she shares with her financier husband, Bader Shammas, last July.

Now the star has encouraged other mothers to learn the lesson that it is okay to give their children a little space after she found herself "stalking" her baby.

Opening up to E! News, Lindsay said, "In the beginning, I didn't want to miss a moment. Even when the baby is sleeping, you tend to become a little stalker. But I think once you get into a good system, you start to understand that it's OK to take time."

She continued, "I need this. I need to feel great in order to be great for my child."

The actress explained motherhood has changed her perspective on life, saying, "After giving birth, you realise, as women, how strong we are.

"We forget to give ourselves credit for that. There are moments we should take a break, sit down and stop and think about all of the things we do and how much power we have. I've learned that this past year more than I knew before."

She also discovered a new way to spend extra time with her son, revealing, "I love Pilates but I struggle with finding time to do that, so I have to fit it in on weekends... When he started to get bigger. I was like, 'I'm using you. You're now my weight.' It's the best."