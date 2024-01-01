Desperate Housewives stars join And Just Like That cast

A trio of actors have been added to the cast of And Just Like That - with two Desperate Housewives stars among them.

The hit Sex And The City sequel series is currently filming its third season with Sarah Jessica Parker back to lead the cast.

But a number of male actors have been added to the third season roster in recurring roles, including Mehcad Brooks and Jonathan Cake.

Fans of the hit ABC comedy-drama Desperate Housewives will recall Mehcad, 43, played Matthew Applewhite in the first two seasons of the show, while Jonathan, 56, played villainous Detective Chuck Vance in final two seasons.

Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Logan Marshall-Green has also been added to the line-up.

Variety, who reported the casting, added, "Character details for Marshall-Green, Brooks and Cake are not yet known."

As well as adding new faces to the show, the report revealed that Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells, who play Giuseppe and Joy respectively, have been promoted to series regulars for the third season.

While details of the third season are being kept closely guarded, a spoiler of sorts has emerged as John Corbett has been spotted on the set of the show.

Season two focused largely on Sarah's Carrie Bradshaw falling back in love with his character, Aidan Shaw - but the romance ended abruptly at the end of the season, leaving fans unsure if he would ever return to the series.