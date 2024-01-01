Jonathan Van Ness confronts claims about Queer Eye on-set behaviour

Jonathan Van Ness has hit back at claims they were problematic behind the scenes of the Netflix show Queer Eye.

An exposé by Rolling Stone caused waves back in March when a string of allegations were made about the 37-year-old - who identifies as non-binary.

But now they have revealed they knew the damaging report was coming months before it was published, and they have pushed back on the suggestion that they were "intense and scary" on the set of the reality show.

Opening up on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, the hairstylist said, "There was this article that was written about Queer Eye and myself in March, but our whole Queer Eye family had first learned about this article in December.

"I went from this bankruptcy (of the JVN Hair line) to then, 'Oh, there's someone who's going to write an investigative takedown, like, exposé piece about you that isn't really based in reality but can certainly have a lot of things taken out of context to like make you look as bad as possible'."

The star said the knowledge of the report months before it was published played heavily on their mind.

They recalled, "From January to March, I was just walking on eggshells being like, 'When is this going to happen?' And then it did finally happen. One thing it taught me was that I had been getting so much self-esteem from social (media) and my job that I didn't really think that I did get so much self-esteem from it."

Taking a moment to consider why they think the article was created, Jonathan said, "I think a lot of people were looking for a reason to hate me or looking for a reason to be like, 'See, I always knew that they were a fake c**t' and this was, like, the proof."