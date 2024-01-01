Emma Roberts confirms she and Kim Kardashian making TV show

Emma Roberts has confirmed she and Kim Kardashian are making a TV show.

The actress connected with the reality star on the set of American Horror Story, and has now revealed she and Kim will co-executive produce a new TV series, Calabasas.

"Kim and I are executive producing a show for Netflix called Calabasas," Emma, 33, told The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw. "We have the amazing Marlene King, who did Pretty Little Liars, as our showrunner. I'm obsessed with her and Pretty Little Liars - "I remember seeing that show and being like, 'I wish I was on that show.' It was just so cool and so fun."

She went on to explain the series will also be reminiscent of teen drama The O.C..

"I mean, there's not really much I can share other than I just feel like I want, you know, the next, The O.C., and I think that if we do this right, it'll be a little The O.C., a little Pretty Little Liars," she said.

"Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots."

Emma and Kim, 44, cemented their friendship when they both appeared on the TV series American Horror Story: Delicate.

The new series will be based on Via Blender's novel If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous by Now, which centres on a 16-year-old girl's culture shock after her family moves from the Midwest to the upscale city of Calabasas, in Los Angeles County.