King Charles III reveals his grandchildren love Pokemon

King Charles III has revealed his grandchildren love playing Pokemon.

The King was hosting a state banquet welcoming Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to the UK when he made the admission. After talking about how he and the Emperor have bonded over their love of opera and fly fishing, he joked that his fishing skills weren't top notch.

"I am only sorry to report that I haven't had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing," the 75-year-old said in a speech. "The Pokémon phrase 'gotta catch 'em all' may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me, it is, perhaps, aspirational."

Videos circulating on X, formerly Twitter, showed Prince William, 42, smiling at his father's joke, leading people to believe Charles was referring to Prince William's three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Charles is also a grandfather to Prince Harry's children, Archie, five, and daughter Lilibet, three.

The monarch has attended several public engagements since the end of April, after his cancer diagnosis was made public in February, but is believed to still be receiving treatment for the unnamed cancer.

In April, Buckingham Palace confirmed doctors had cleared Charles to resume public facing duties because they were "pleased with his progress," but it was "too early to say" how long his treatment would continue.