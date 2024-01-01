Shanna Moakler reveals Hugh Hefner asked her to be a girlfriend

Shanna Moakler has recalled her experiences with Hugh Hefner.

The actress and model reflected on first meeting the Playboy mogul in an interview with People magazine.

"He approached me to be a girlfriend," she said. "I was like, 'You're a little too old for me.'"

Despite first impressions, she revealed she liked Hugh, although she wasn't keen on his "rotating circus" of girlfriends.

When asked about the accusations that have been brought against Hugh of alleged rapes since he died in 2017, she responded that it "wasn't her experience," adding that she would "never take away from any woman's story or experience. If someone is saying that this is what they experienced, I'm going to honour them and listen to them and hear them."

She maintained she hadn't been aware of any wrongdoing but, "I think at this point in time, obviously it's someone's story and it's someone's life experience, and they need to talk about it, especially if it's dealing with trauma." She added, "The man is dead. He can't defend himself. He can't."

Hugh died in September 2017, aged 91, from sepsis that was brought on by an E. coli infection. He was posthumously accused of rape by several women linked to Playboy in the docuseries Secrets of Playboy.

Last year, Hugh's ex girlfriend Holly Madison revealed she didn't grieve his death.

"When he passed away, everybody expected me to have some big reaction or post about it on social media, and it just felt weird. I didn't have any emotional attachment to him anymore in any way."