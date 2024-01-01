David Duchovny knew Angelina Jolie 'was a movie star'

David Duchovny has declared that he knew Angelina Jolie "was a movie star".

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM's Radio Andy, the actor revealed that he knew his Playing God co-star would one day become a household name.

"I feel like I discovered Angelina Jolie," David, 63, joked.

Host Andy Cohen then pressed the actor to explain his statement, to which the Californication star replied, "Yeah, because I was casting, I was part of the casting of, I didn't discover her, but you know, she came in, and I just knew she was a movie star, and I told everybody we've gotta cast her."

David and Angelina, 49, starred opposite each other in the 1997 thriller Playing God. In the film, David played disgraced surgeon Eugene, while Angelina portrayed Claire, the girlfriend of one of Eugene's criminal patients.

In a 1997 interview with Interview magazine, Angelina said the thriller was "very rock-'n'-roll".

"(Playing God) was very rock-'n'-roll and fun and loud and say-what-you-want-to-say, dress wild and love wild - you know that fantasy," she said at the time. "I really allowed myself to get into that world."

Angelina's role in Playing God came two years after she starred in her first major studio film, Hackers, which was released in 1995.

Since then, she has starred in films such as Girl, Interrupted, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2005's Mr & Mrs Smith, Maleficent and Eternals.