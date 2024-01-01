Whoopi Goldberg endorses cannabis and launches new weed brand

Whoopi Goldberg has praised the medicinal effects of cannabis while promoting her new brand of the drug.

The 68-year-old acting icon credits cannabis with helping her overcome painful menstrual cramps and previously founded a company called Whoopi & Maya in 2016 to offer medicinal cannabis to help others who suffer from such pains.

The Sister Act star has been sharing her views on the drug again as she is promoting her new brand called Emma & Clyde which she launched after her original brand folded.

Speaking to Forbes magazine, Whoopi shared her experience with cannabis, saying, "For people like me, it was always used to stop the (menstrual) cramps - and the side hustle of that is that it was fun, it made you laugh and stuff.

"They're not taboo anymore because we all know women get a period. We know. So you can either make it hard, which they've done in terms of creating something that helps women... But this (cannabis) we know works."

She also praised the organic nature of the product, saying, "Everybody you talk to would tell you that medicine doesn't have to be horrifying. Especially when it's herbal, when it's growing out of the ground and doesn't need an additive, which means it can stay reasonably priced for people to go pick it up."

Emma & Clyde is named after Whoopi's late mother and brother who both used the drug, for medicinal and recreational reasons respectively, for which the actress said shows, "two people that represent weed as it stands in the real world."