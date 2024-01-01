Nicole Scherzinger shares plan to have baby with fiancé Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger has opened up about her plan to start a family with her fiancé, Thom Evans.

The 45-year-old singer has been engaged to 39-year-old rugby star Thom since June last year and they are planning their future together.

However, Nicole has admitted her busy work schedule is standing in the way of starting a family.

She told The Times, "Oh my gosh, I would love to (have a baby). I've never shied away from that. I can't wait. It's like the clock is ticking."

The actress is still fresh from her award-winning stint as Norma Desmond in London's West End run of Sunset Boulevard - and the show is due to open on Broadway in New York in September.

Acknowledging her hectic work life, the Right There singer said, "I want to have a baby but work calls. But I'm going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children."

Nicole, who has been in a relationship with Thom since 2020, says she's under no pressure from her own mother to make her a grandmother.

She revealed, "No, because my mother knows how hard I work and how passionate I am about what I do. She is a faithful woman and she just knows, everything in God's timing."

Nicole won the 2023 Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical Performance and the 2024 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Sunset Boulevard, and her Broadway run is due to keep her busy on stage until 2025.