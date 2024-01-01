Teri Hatcher 'dating her cat' following dating disasters

Teri Hatcher has given an update on her love life to reveal her cat is the only object of affection in her life at present.

The 59-year-old Desperate Housewives star recently shared her experience with rejection via dating apps and now has provided a progress update on her love life.

She told Extra that she has not had a date in "a long time" and that her cat, Fig, is receiving her focus instead.

She told the network, "I definitely have an open heart if I met the right guy. That would be wonderful, but mostly I date my cat at this point."

Discussing Fig further, she gushed, "She's so freaking cute. You just look at her little face and I can't stand it. I just love her."

Earlier this month, Teri shared her frustration over being thrown off a dating app after other users accused her of being a catfish after failing to believe she was scrolling for love online.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "I did get kicked off of Hinge. There were enough people that I did not respond to, because they would text me things like, (the Seinfeld quote about her character's breasts) 'Are you still real and spectacular?' And I'm like, 'OK, that's not who I want to date'."

She added, "It was probably silly to even try it. But I was kind of trying to say to the universe, 'I'm open. I'm not afraid.' I was trying to do that, but I think it's the wrong place for me."