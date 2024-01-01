Gillian Anderson believes it's 'almost time' to return to the stage

Gillian Anderson is starting to feel the itch to return to the stage.

The Crown actress gets "the itch" to tread the boards every three or years fours, meaning she is overdue her next theatre production following All About Eve in 2019.

"Every three or four years, I get the itch to return to the stage. Eventually, a yearning grows, similar to feeling broody, and it starts to occupy my mind more. It's almost time again," she told Variety.

However, Anderson noted that she set a high bar for herself when she played Blanche DuBois in Tennessee Williams' famed play A Streetcar Named Desire in London in 2014 and New York in 2016.

"After playing such an extraordinary and challenging character like Blanche, it's hard to take on anything less," she stated. "The commitment required - physically, timewise and being away from my kids - means it has to be something truly special. I admire actors who are constantly on stage, but for me, it costs more, perhaps because of the intensity of roles like Blanche. It's difficult to find roles with as much depth and substance as Tennessee Williams' characters."

The 55-year-old, who has three children, won't be able to take to the stage anytime soon as she is currently shooting a Western named The Abandons in Calgary, Canada. She has also wrapped filming on the sci-fi sequel Tron: Ares and a drama titled The Salt Path.

Anderson's previous theatre credits also include The Vagina Monologues and A Doll's House.