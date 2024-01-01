Adria Arjona was 'too nervous' meeting Sharon Stone

Adria Arjona has confessed that she was "nervous" to meet Sharon Stone.

In an interview with Elle for their Ask Me Anything YouTube series, the Puerto Rican actress recalled struggling to speak when she first met the Basic Instinct star.

In the interview, Adria's Hit Man co-star Glen Powell asked her, "Who is the last person you were starstruck to meet?"

"Sharon Stone," the actress confidently replied. "I met her at this party and she came up to me and she said I was pretty."

The 32-year-old continued, "So for about five hours I was so full of it, and you know me a little bit now, I was, I felt like Beyoncé."

Glen, 35, then asked Adria if she and Sharon had "exchanged numbers".

"No, I was too nervous," the Morbius actress admitted. "I couldn't really talk, she's Sharon Stone."

Adria continued, "Especially with this movie (Hit Man), and how much we spoke about her while making this movie, it just meant a lot to meet Sharon Stone."

Glen then noted that Sharon was a "big inspiration" for Adria's character Madison Masters in the crime comedy, which is now streaming on Netflix.