Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey marry

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have tied the knot in Rhode Island.

The former Miss Universe and San Francisco 49ers footballer walked down the aisle at a church in coastal Watch Hill on Saturday 29 June.

Culpo told Vogue that McCaffrey always wanted to get married in a church and that it was the couple's "number one priority".

Speaking to the magazine ahead of the nuptials, she reflected on how she wanted a dress that "felt as serious as that commitment".

The magazine debuted photos of the model's Dolce & Gabbana dress, which it described as "a long-sleeve crepe crew neck ball gown with a voluminous skirt and button-lined back". She paired the classic gown with a five-metre lace veil and minimal makeup.

Just days ago, Culpo and McCaffrey revealed on Instagram that they had their marriage licence. The post included pics of the couple signing documents before their wedding.

Culpo and McCaffrey began dating in 2019 and became engaged in 2023.

The Culpo Sisters star is often spotted supporting her athletic beau at his football games.

The couple announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post in April 2023, sharing photos of the romantic proposal when McCaffrey got down on one knee.

"I'm marrying my best friend, I love you so much," Culpo wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.