Dolly Wells films And Just Like That scenes with Cynthia Nixon

Dolly Wells and Cynthia Nixon have been spotted filming scene for And Just Like That for the first time in New York City.

The British actor and Sex And The City star were snapped sitting at an outside table at a cafe.

Wells plays Joy, a potential love interest for Nixon's Miranda.

In a series of shots from the upcoming season three of the hit TV show, Wells leans over to pet a cute grey dog that has run up to them when Miranda's son Brady, played by Niall Cunningham, arrives.

In other snaps, the women are seen deep in discussion, and at one point Wells reaches out to put her hand over Nixon's.

Wells appeared in the last two episodes of the second season of the Sex and the City spinoff.

She is one of two recurring characters who were promoted to series regulars for season three. (Sebastiano Pigazzi, who plays Giuseppe, the love interest for Mario Cantone's Anthony, was also made a series regular.)

Wells was born in London. The writer and actor is best known for Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016), Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) and the TV series Doll & Em (2013).

She is the daughter of the late British actor John Wells (Casino Royale).

She has been married to photographer Mischa Richter since 2000. The couple have two children.