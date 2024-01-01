Arrested Development and Roseanne star Martin Mull dies

Comic actor and musician Martin Mull has died at the age of 80 after a long illness.

The star, who found TV fame with supporting roles in the 1976 soap opera parody Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and iconic 1990s sitcom Roseanne, died on Thursday, according to his family. Mull was also well known to younger audiences for his small but recurring role as private detective Gene Parmesan in Arrested Development.

Announcing her dad's death on Instagram, his daughter, TV writer and producer Maggie Mull wrote: "He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and - the sign of a truly exceptional person - by many, many dogs."

She said her father had died after "a valiant fight against a long illness".

Mull initially enjoyed success as a musician writing comic song parodies, and his 1978 album Sex & Violins received a Grammy nomination.

The actor's breakout acting role was as Garth Gimble in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. He also played Garth's twin brother Barth Gimble in its spin-off talk show parodies Fernwood 2 Night, and America 2 Night. In the 1990s he starred as Roseanne Barr's gay boss and business partner, Leon Carp, in Roseanne, and Principal Willard Kraft in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

In Arrested Development he played Parmesan, a private eye with a penchant for bizarre disguises who became a fan favourite despite only appearing in six episodes. He was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy award for a guest appearance in Veep.

Film roles included a part in Clue, as Colonel Mustard, as well as parts in Mrs. Doubtfire and Jingle All the Way.

Mull is survived by his third wife, the singer Wendy Haas, and their daughter Maggie.