Chris Pratt 'open to joining' James Gunn's DCU

Chris Pratt wants to reteam with his Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn on a DC Universe film.

Pratt, who as Peter Quill/Star-Lord has been a key member of the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently visited Gunn on the set of Superman: Legacy - the film that will kick off Gunn's plans to reinvigorate DC's own superhero franchises.

Asked by TMZ.com if he could work with Gunn again on a DC movie, Pratt said, "there's always a chance," before adding: "I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide."

However, when pushed, he said, "Yes, of course," he'd take on a DC role - if it fitted into his other commitments with Marvel or on other projects.

"If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it," he explained. "Of course I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully there's a chance that can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it's right and the fans would love it, I'd be more than happy to do it."

Pratt has been an MCU regular for a decade, but his character Quill's story appeared to conclude in 2023's third Guardians of the Galaxy film.

The actor, 44, also recently announced he is expected his third child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Gunn has been handed the reins at DC Studios and is working on his Superman movie. It will star David Corenswet as the titular hero, with Rachel Brosnahan taking on the role of Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult playing Lex Luthor.