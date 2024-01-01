SZA and Usher scoop BET Awards

Usher was named best male R&B/pop artist, while SZA won the award for best female R&B/pop artist at the 2024 BET Awards.

The Awards, which honour excellence among Black entertainers, were handed out Sunday night 30 June in Los Angeles.

Usher was also honoured with a lifetime achievement award during the show.

Tyla won the first award of the night, for best international act, and later collected the award for best new artist.

Killer Mike won Album of the Year for Michael.

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off a star-studded show with a feisty performance backed by scores of dancers, and Will Smith performed his new song, You Can Make It.

Here's a list of the winners so far.

Album of the Year - Michael by Killer Mike

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist - SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist - Usher

Video of the Year - On My Mama by Victoria Monét

Best New Artist - Tyla

Best International Act - Tyla (Africa)

Bet Her (Honouring motivational and empowering songs that centre women) - On My Mama by Victoria Monét

Best Actress - Regina King

Sportswoman of the Year - Angel Reese

Sportsman of the Year - Jalen Brunson