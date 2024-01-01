Eddie Murphy makes shocking threesome confession

Eddie Murphy has revealed one of the biggest regrets of his life is not accepting an invitation for a threesome with a famous star.

The 63-year-old comedy icon has been in the spotlight since he was a teenager and began his career on Saturday Night Live in 1980.

Over the years, he has featured in huge films including Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor and voicing the character Donkey in the Shrek film franchise.

However, he has claimed he was propositioned by the late Oscar-winning The King And I actor Yul Brynner early in his career.

The Mirror quotes Eddie sharing his story, saying, "I met Yul Brynner at Studio 54. Years later, I realised he was trying to pick me up, while he was with his wife and I was 21 years old."

Giving more detail, he went on, "Yul was like, 'Would you like to come back with my wife and me and party?' And I was like, 'What? We are partying right here?' and then I didn't go. Years later I realised, I was like, 'Oh, he meant 'Come partying,' and now I wish I had gone."

He then admits, "It's such a better story if I had gone and had a threesome with him and his wife."

Yul, who passed away in 1985 at the age of 65, was married four times, with his first marriage to actress Virginia Gilmore lasting from 1944 until 1960.

He was then married to model Doris Kleiner from 1960 until 1967, and French socialite Jacqueline Thion de la Chaume from 1971 until 1981.

He was survived by his fourth wife, ballerina Kathy Lee, who he married in 1983.