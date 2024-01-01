Lupita Nyong'o channelled pain of Chadwick Boseman's death into new horror role

Lupita Nyong'o has candidly discussed how the death of Chadwick Boseman impacted her performance in A Quiet Place: Day One.

The 41-year-old actress was a close friend of Chadwick, who tragically died at the age of 43 in 2020 following a battle against cancer.

In the new Quiet Place horror film, Lupita plays a character who is battling terminal cancer when an army of vicious human-eating aliens arrive on Earth.

Discussing the impact the role had on her, the Kenyan-Mexican actress told People, "It was scary to have to go there... (My character) is really facing their mortality, even before this apocalypse takes place, and whose life is slipping between her fingers. That was daunting to have to go there, psychologically and emotionally."

She went on to explain how Chadwick's cancer battle affected her and how it influenced her performance.

She said, "In the end, it was actually very therapeutic because I had just experienced not too many years ago the death of Chadwick Boseman, which shook me to my core. I definitely was thinking about that a lot."

She added, "What I came to realise is that it's really important to be reminded of our mortality, because then we live life just a little more intentionally. When we think we have all the time in the world, we can really take people for granted and experiences for granted."

Lupita and Chadwick starred in Black Panther together - during which time Chadwick battled cancer in secret both during the filming process and when promoting the film.