Steven Soderbergh credits 'relentless' Taylor Swift for inspiring new project

Steven Soderbergh has been influenced by the work ethic of Taylor Swift and even thinks she could inspire world peace.

The legendary filmmaker has been left frustrated by the fact he's been unable to secure tickets to the singer's Eras Tour, but he has been taking an analytical approach to the show's astronomical success and has confessed the star's actions have influenced his next project.

Opening up to Variety, he said, "People laugh that there is a college class being taught about her and I go, 'There should be'. What she is doing, the way she is doing it... Nobody has ever done this before. The amount of control she has taken over. She is relentless."

He continues, "These stories about doing the whole show on a treadmill, just to make sure she can do it?! It's a success story and I am fascinated by that. (Screenwriter) David Koepp took his daughter to see the show and said, 'You cannot believe what it's like to be there.' I would go if I could. There aren't any tickets! But I watched the film."

Explaining how the Shake It Off star is influencing his own work, Steven said, "I have been thinking about a project in which I analyse large scale, cooperative endeavours that work. Airports. Why do airports work? Or AA? You look at the Taylor Swift concert, at this whole tour and it works. So why can't we figure out Syria or any other conflict?"

The Sex, Lies and Videotape director added, "Humour is a great delivery system for an idea and nothing lights up the brain like music, so this project better be funny and there should be some musical component as a way to open people up. I want you to come out on the other side after you see it, and feel different."