Jamie Foxx breaks silence on mystery health scare

Jamie Foxx has spoken out about the medical episode that led to his hospitalisation last year.

Foxx was recorded telling a group of people in downtown Phoenix what happened to him on April 11, 2023.

In the video, shared to TikTok, the Oscar-winner gave what details he could remember of the medical incident he suffered last year that left him in hospital for more than two weeks.

The actor chatted with concerned fans outside a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, where he attempted to provide answers about what happened.

"Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil," Foxx said before snapping his fingers. "I was gone for 20 days.

"I don't remember anything," Foxx continued to the fans. "They took me to the first doctor and they... gave me a cortisone shot."

Foxx then reveals that a second doctor told him, there's "something going on up there" as he points to his head.

The Collateral star's daughter Corinne Foxx first revealed on 12 April 2023 that her father was recovering from a medical complication.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote on social media at the time. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Foxx has yet to disclose the medical condition he suffered.