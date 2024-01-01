Richard Gere signs on for first major TV role

Richard Gere has signed on for his first major television role.

The actor, 74, has been cast in a role in political thriller The Agency, which is being produced by George Clooney.

Based on critically acclaimed French show The Bureau, Richard will play Bosko, a London station boss who has just completed an eight-year undercover assignment.

It's the first time the Pretty Woman star will appear in a television show as a regular cast member. He previously won an Emmy nomination for his small role in And The Band Played On, which aired in 1994.

"Richard Gere is in a class of his own, adored by generations of fans worldwide for his exceptional ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role he plays," said Paramount Global Co-CEO and Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios President/CEO, Chris McCarthy in a statement confirming the casting.

The Agency will also star Michael Fassbender, 47, and Jeffrey Wright, 58.

Currently in production in London, the series will appear on Showtime. It's being produced by Smokehouse Pictures that is run by George Clooney and Grant Heslov.

The American Gigolo's latest movie, O Canada, stars Uma Thurman and Jacob Elordi, and debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Richard is also set to appear in the romantic film, The Making Of, alongside Diane Keaton and Blake Lively.